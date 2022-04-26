Shelby Jean Heckert

Shelby Jean “Grandma Jean” Clayton Heckert, 84, of Burlington died Friday, April 22, 2022, at her residence while under the care of WVU Hospice.
Born on Nov. 24, 1937, in New Creek, she was a daughter of the late Harry Birk and Edna May (Catlett) Ellifritz. Twice married, she was preceded in death by both husbands, James N. Clayton and James A. Heckert; a stepdaughter, Tammy Splawn; a grandson, Timothy John Clayton; 5 sisters, Judith Reynolds, Juanita Whittaker, Betty Couch, Mary Canan and Bonnie Jenkins; 6 brothers, infant William Ellifritz, Harold “Pete” Ellifritz, Samuel Ellifritz, James Ellifritz, Fred Ellifritz and Robert Ellifritz; 2 stepbrothers, Harry Ellifritz Jr. and George Ellifritz; and 1 stepsister, Violet Devilbliss.
Mrs. Heckert was a 1956 graduate of Keyser High School and retired as a cafeteria worker with the Mineral County School System at the Burlington School. She was a member of the Second Baptist Church, Keyser.
Surviving are her sons, James C. Clayton and wife Diana, Timothy A. Clayton and wife Denise and Michel “Steve” Clayton and wife Teresa “Tweet,” all of Burlington; 2 stepdaughters, Lynette Buckley and husband Randy of Romney and E’lese Spaid of Georgia; 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren and 3 step-great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are 2 sisters, Lois Rohrbaugh of Keyser and Patsy High of Purgitsville; a large number of nieces and nephews and special friends and caregivers, including Ruby Kitzmiller, Stephanie Holdren, Anita Eye, Haleigh Welch and Rachel Kisamore.
Friends will be received at the Smith Funeral Home Burlington Chapel from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 28.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home Burlington Chapel at 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, with Pastor John Spencer officiating.
Interment will be in the Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Heckert's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.