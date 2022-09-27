Thelma S. Mattson

Thelma Sharon Mattson, 96, formerly of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Fairfax Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fairfax, Va.
Born Feb. 28, 1926, in Wells County, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Thomas Sharon and Zelda May Sine Sharon. Besides her parents, Thelma is preceded in death by her husband, John William Mattson (d. 2006); a brother, A. Burr Sharon; and her sister, Audrey “Emery” Brane.
Thelma is survived by her daughter, Alicia S. Pelikan (Eric) of Clifton, Va.; her grandsons, Nathan W. Mattson (Michael Sapienza) of Washington, D.C. and David J. Pelikan of Charlottesville, Va. Thelma is also survived by her brother, Wayne A. Sharon of Woodstock, Va. and numerous pets.
Thelma was born in Indiana and moved to Washington, D.C. when she was around 30 years old to find work. She became a civil servant, working for the Marine Corps for over 20 years. Her dream was to find a wonderful man and have a family. She was blessed to find the love of her life, John, and together her dreams came true upon the birth of their daughter, Alicia.
Thelma retired in 1981, after which she and her family moved to Springfield. John lovingly designed their home there, and built it to her specs. It was a labor of love that was not only evident in the walls they constructed, but also in the joy that it brought them both. They built a life in Springfield, where Thelma was a member of the Springfield Homemakers for over 20 years.
If you knew Thelma, you knew how much she loved animals. If it was furry and on four legs, it had her heart. Her love of bright colors (especially red) reflected her own bright personality. Her life was full of service to others, hard work, contentment, and so much love. Thelma will be missed immensely by all those that knew her.
Graveside services for Thelma will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery in Romney with Pastor Steven L. Wilson officiating.
Arrangement are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
