Kenneth Earl Holland, 70, of Springfield, passed away suddenly, at home, on Wed., April 21, 2021.
Zen was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ronald Holland. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy V. (Whitacre) Holland; daughter Shelley (Holland) Copeland and husband Joshua, and their son Avery; Kelly Holland and significant other Anthony Calhoun, their children Dalton, Jaqueline, Brady, Kennedi, and Kenleigh; son Jared Holland, son Tyler Holland and his sons Braden and Jaxson; son Darrin Holland and wife Amanda and their children Meredith and Zachary; son Joshua Holland, wife Tabitha and their son Conner. Also surviving are his brother Gary Holland and wife Christine, their daughters Tricia (Holland) Gillum, husband David and Missie (Holland) Plut, husband Matt and their children. Also, nephews Jay, Troy and Toby Holland.
Ken was born in Cumberland, Md., on April 10, 1951 and was the son of Albert Holland, Dolly (Seeders) Holland, and Camilla Holland.
Ken worked many years in maintenance supervisory positions before retirement. Additionally, he delivered papers for the Cumberland Times News. He was known for his no-nonsense approach to life, he had a willingness to share advice or experiences, when needed. His caring spirit was always on display. He was a dedicated son, brother, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle and friend. His family was his greatest joy and his number one priority. There wasn’t anything he would not do for them. He would greet you with a soft, kind word and a smile…always with his signature coffee cup in hand. He had an amazing way of making everyone, even a stranger, feel like a lifelong friend. He was a man of great integrity, generosity and love; and he will be greatly missed by all.
Ken’s wish was to be cremated, there will only be a small service for family.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Shaffer Funeral Home, 230 East Main St., Romney, WV 26757 to assist with funeral costs.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
