Shana Denise Long-Benson, 54, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at UPMC Western Maryland.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Alexander Long and Roberta Gynelle (Merritt) Long; and her step-daughter, Jessica Lynn Benson.
Shana is survived by her loving husband of 18 years, Danny W. Benson; her brother, Barry A. Long and wife Karen of Springfield; 2 nephews, Kristofer A. Long and wife Samantha of Romney and Kirkland A. Long of Shepherdstown. She is also survived by 4 step-grandchildren, Taylor Benson, Hailey Wilson, Gabrielle Wilson and Connor Wilson; as well as an uncle, several aunts and numerous cousins.
Shana was born Feb. 9, 1968, in Romney. She was a graduate of Hampshire High School Class of 1986 and attended Alderson Broaddus University after high school. After leaving the University, she began working at the Potomac Center as a house parent and supervisor. She dedicated her life to caring for others and after 21 years at the Center was forced to leave in order to care for her own health.
On Nov. 1, 2003, she married her best friend, Danny. She was a loving and fun friend and a dedicated worker who loved her dogs and spoiling her nephews. On her time off, you might have found her riding four-wheelers or snuggled up watching scary movies. She was a caregiver not only to the kids at the Center, but also to her great-great aunt Lucy Saville. She was a giver and loved being with her family.
Friends will be received on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from noon to 1 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Steven L. Wilson officiating. Interment will be at Branch Mountain Cemetery in Three Churches.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Shana’s honor to the American Kidney Fund by visiting kidneyfund.org
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
