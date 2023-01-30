William C. Gray Sr.

William Charles Gray Sr., of Homosassa, Fla., passed away Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022.
William was born Aug. 22, 1960, in Olney, Md.
He is preceded in death by his father Charles Franklin Gray and his aunt Dawn Bennett.
William is survived by his loving wife, Teresa Gray; his 4 children, Maryann Schuyler, Kathleen Gray Combs and spouse Scott, Rebecca Gray and William Gray Jr. and spouse Daniella; his 2 sisters, Suzanne Sullivan and spouse Randolph, and Katherine Wilson; his mother, Mary Patricia Gray; his uncle/godfather Frank Bennett, Uncle George Bennett and spouse Verna; nieces, Mary Talbot and spouse Mark, Rachel Naylor and spouse Kyle, Ashley and Alexandra Montague; nephew, Randy Sullivan; and grandchildren, Kyllie Fisher, Austin Fisher, Abbigale Fisher, Samantha Schuyler, Breanna Schuyler, Alexander Schuyler, Emilea Gray and soon-to-be-born baby Gray.
Services were entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa.
