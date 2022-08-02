Briar Clinton Hott, 27, of Solon, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, unexpectedly at his home.
Briar was born June 21, 1995, in Beckley, W.Va. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Marvin C. Hott, Sr. and Rae D. Hott of Springfield.
Briar is survived by his father, Marvin Clinton Hott, Jr. and his significant other Tammy Fields of Springfield and his mother, Rhonda Lynn (Puffinburger) Hatcher and husband Bryan Hatcher of Flat Top, W.Va. Also surviving Briar is 2 sisters, Alaina Holmes and husband Christopher, of Springfield and Haylee Hott of Flat Top; a step-sister, Kayla Hatcher; 2 nephews, Gavin Boone and Nikolai Doll of Springfield; his maternal grandparents, Paul D. and Algara R. Puffinburger of Augusta; an uncle, David Puffinburger; 4 aunts, Terri Sopher and husband Tom, Linda Waldron, Kathy Loudon and husband Jerry, and Romona Johnston and husband Jeff; and numerous cousins.
He was a talented musician, who often made up his own music. He could play everything from the guitar and violin to the piano, and was totally self-taught. Music was his passion and his release, and his legacy will live on through his songs.
Anyone who knew Briar knew he was a special individual that marched to the beat of his own drum. He never met a stranger and everyone he came across, no matter how brief or long, loved him and never forgot him. He was surrounded by friends that loved him from all over the world. No matter your mood when you were around him, you left laughing and with amazing memories that would stick with you the rest of your life. We would like for you all to remember the great times you had with him and never stop laughing when he crosses your mind in the coming days, months or years. There isn’t enough space to put how much he meant to everyone and the impact he had on our lives.
Briar is being cremated and there won’t be a service held at this time. His sisters would like to put together a remembrance party at a later date. Briar had so many people that loved him and, and we’d like come together as one with our stories and memories to say goodbye to him.
(1) comment
Briar was definitely one of a kind. He was one of my many adopted kids that hung out at my house and he called me "mama." He stayed with me and Jacob for a few months last year and he had a great Christmas with us. He was very caring and would do anything to help someone as he even washes dishes and weed eats. I will miss him and love him forever as my own son. I hope you are at peace now B. Mama luvs you so much!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.