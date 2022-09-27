Joseph D. Fields, 68, of Winchester, Va., passed from his home into his heavenly home as the Amen of the Lord’s prayer was heard on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Joe was born in Moorefield, W.Va., on Jan. 15, 1954, to the late Arnold Lee Fields and Elsie Mae Taylor Fields.
Joe took pride in everything that he did in life and at work. Joe was a faithful employee for 15 years at BO’s Belly Barn which rewarded him with many lifelong friendships. Leaving several legacies behind Joe was the President and Co-founder of The Apple Capital Majorite Drum Corp., but also constructed many award-winning floats for both Blue Ridge Hospice and Mrs. Apple Capital Pageantry.
Joe was always intrigued by beautiful things, sparkling lights, and the draw of excitement which led him to become a judge for the Mrs. Apple Capital pageants as well as gave him his love for visiting casinos and shows.
A cowboy at heart Joe loved to ride his beautiful horse Dark Light with his friends on trial rides.
He was predeceased by a brother Johnny Lee Fields.
Joe leaves behind his Devoted Life Partner of 43 years Raleigh B. Dailey; a sister Gloria Henderson of Baltimore Md.; and a brother, Roy Fields of Romney; and several special family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct.1, 2022, at Round Hill Community Center.
The interment will be at Mount Pisgah in Romney, at 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital which Joe faithfully supported.
