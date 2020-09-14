Edward Neil Platter Sr., 84 of Augusta, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his home while under the care of Hospice.
Born on November 1, 1935, in Garrett Co., Md., he was the son of the late Edward and Velma Pearl (Groves) Platter.
Edward served in the U.S. Army and worked as a long shoreman until retirement.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Bernice Gibson; his second wife Mary Florence and his third wife Lillie M. Crites, He was also preceded by a brother, 3 sisters and a step-daughter, Bernadette McDermott.
Surviving are 4 children, Edward Platter Jr. of Point Pleasant, NJ, Terry Lettau of Hampstead, Md., Michael Platter of Marathon, Fla. and Barbara Yoder of Columbia, S.C.; 2 sisters, Peggy Leasher of Grantsville, Md. and Carol Frickey of Baltimore, Md.; 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 7 p.m. in the McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Robert Combs officiating. Entombment will be on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Baltimore, Md.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
