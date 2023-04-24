Jerry L. ‘Butch’ Alkire

Jerry Lee “Butch” Alkire, 80, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Born Feb. 1, 1943, in Cumberland, Md., he was the son of the late Roy and Freda (Buckbee) Alkire.
Butch was a skilled mechanic and laborer. In his earlier years, he worked construction in the oil fields in Nevada, California and Texas before returning home and working for George’s Construction in Cumberland for many years. He was a 50+ year proud member of the Local Union 616 of Laborers’ International Union of North America out of Cresaptown, Md. Butch was a kind, friendly, and well-respected man who enjoyed the outdoors and spending time on the farm in Springfield. If you spent any time in Springfield, chances are you knew Butch.
Butch is survived by his son, Paul A. Alkire of Short Gap; his twin sister, Judy Mae “Sissy” McDonald and husband Tommy of Mooresville, NC; his niece and nephews, Marti, Frank and Mark; and numerous cousins and close friends.
Besides his parents, Butch is preceded in death by a son, Christopher L. Alkire.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Butch’s memory may be made to Springfield Senior Center, P.O. Box 41, Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
