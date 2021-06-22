John Philip Alkire, Sr., 72, of Augusta, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born on April 27, 1949, in Cumberland, Md., he was the son of the late James Philip Alkire and Geraldine Angeles Lowe Alkire.
He spent his childhood in Romney and graduated in 1968 from Hampshire High School. He joined the United States Army Reserves in 1969 and began his active duty career in 1980, retired in 2002. His duties during his career included Security Safety Manager, Force Protection Officer, Anti-Terrorism Officer, Crime Prevention and Physical Security NCOIC. In his retirement he was employed by Valley Health as a Safety and Security Officer, Security for the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind, and a salesman at Jack's Auto in Winchester Virginia. He enjoyed attending Mountaineer football and basketball games, hunting, golf and travel. He was an officer of the Romney Reserve Alumni Association and member of the Romney Lions Club.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Hunter Jordan Rutherford. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Madie Smith Alkire; 2 daughters, Laura Staley (Scott) of Augusta and Sharon Campbell (Ben) of Markleysburg, Pa.; 1 son, John Alkire, Jr. (Melanie) of Augusta; 1 brother James Alkire (Susan) of Romney; grandchildren, Evan Staley, Ella Staley, Rachel DeMarco, Hannah Campbell, Leah Campbell, Maggie Campbell, Hallie Campbell, Elsie Campbell, Tristan Alkire, Jarrett Hott, Mason Hott, Laighla Alkire; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home in Augusta. The Mass of Christian burial will be on Thursday, June 24, 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, School Street, Romney. Officiating will be Father Szabo.
Internment will be at Indian Mound Cemetery, Romney. Full military graveside rights will be accorded by the U.S. Army.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
