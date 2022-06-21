Vickie Kay Barton, 66, of Wardensville, died on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at Greenfield Cemetery in Wardensville, on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Milford and Carolyn Lyndaker.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.