Long-time resident of Romney, Pamela Lu Stanley, 71, passed away at home surrounded by her family on June 29, 2023.
Pamela is preceded in death by her grandparents; both of her parents, Patricia Helen Facteau Fogg and Lawrence Frank Fogg; four sisters, Sandra, Christine, Rosemary and Valerie; and a brother, Mathew.
Pamela is survived by her husband of 54 years, William Edward Stanley; two daughters, Jennifer Doney and Amanda Davenport her grandchildren Andrew, Stephanie, Clara, Peyton, Alexander and Oliver; and her great-granddaughter, Sage. Pamela comes from a large family and was the eldest of eleven children. She is survived by two younger brothers Stanley and Vernon; and three younger sisters, Marjorie, Josephine and Elizabeth. She is likewise survived by a large number of extended family members.
Pamela was born in Lebanon, N.H., Aug. 8, 1951. She was an avid gardener, dog lover and talented seamstress. Pamela loved to read, to delve deep into the history and culture of her surroundings, and was always current on events in her community and the world abroad.
Pamela was a ceaseless advocate for individuals with special needs and provided unerring support for members of her community as a successful Drug and Alcohol Counselor. Following her retirement, Pamela remained actively involved in her community through a number of civic organizations with whom she volunteered her time.
Pamela engendered a strong sense of compassion for others and she will always be remembered for her insightful, tenacious, and stubborn nature. She leaves behind a library full of stories to inspire and teach those left behind. Stories to invoke tears and laughter in equal measure.
Please join us on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, for a celebration of Pamela’s life and to share in her story. The celebration will begin at 9 a.m. at Tygart State Park Lodge, 1240 Paul E. Malone Rd, Grafton, WV 26354.
Arrangement are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
