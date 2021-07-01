Betty Zane Swisher, 90, of Capon Bridge, died on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital Long Term Care in Romney.
Betty was born on Jan. 19, 1931, in Hampshire County, the daughter of the late Paul B. and Beatrice B. Hawkins Shanholtz. She worked for J. Schoenman for 16 years, a seasonal worker for National Fruit Products for 10 years and a housekeeper for Valley Health. Betty loved to cook, fishing, hunting, WVU sports and taking her grandkids to church.
Betty married Everett H. “Jake” Swisher on June 19, 1950. Jake died on Aug. 31, 1987.
Surviving are 3 sons, Perry J. Swisher (Jamie); Duane H. Swisher (Karen) both of Capon Bridge and Bryan Swisher (Gena) of Belle Haven, Va.; a sister, Luanna E. Hott; 4 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a brother, Robert D. Shanholtz.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor C. Steve Melester. Interment will follow in the Sandy Ridge Cemetery in Capon Bridge.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sandy Ridge Christian Church, 4247 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
