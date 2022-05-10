Richard "Rich" Crouse, 85, of Cross Junction, Va., died on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Evergreen Health and Rehab in Winchester, Va.
The family will receive friends at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 6 to 7 p.m. followed by a service at 7 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Alanna McGuinn. Inurnment will be privately held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.