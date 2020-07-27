Robert Eugene “Bobby” Ramey, Sr., 79, of High View, died on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side.
Bobby was born on January 16, 1941 in Hayfield, Va., the son of the late Linden R. and Maxine V. Link Ramey. He was a 1959 graduate of James Wood High School. He began working for Western Electric in 1963. That later turned into AT&T Technology based in Richmond, Va. He retired after 32 years in 1995. Bobby was a “Jack of all trades” that loved to build and restore buildings and a wonderful family man.
Bobby married Karen H. Shanholtz Ramey on November 24, 1961 in Hagerstown, Md.
Surviving with his wife of 58 years is a son, Robert E. “Robbie” Ramey, Jr. of Hayfield; 2 daughters, Kim R. Mantz and her husband Jeff of Capon Bridge; their children, Logan and his wife Justine; Daniel and his wife Lindsay with their son, Chase; Teresa Gore and her husband Joe of Stephens City, Va.; their children, Luke and his wife Meghan with their sons, Cole, Carter and Cason; Josh and his wife Stephanie with their daughter, Sophia; Kate and her husband Wells with their children, Lyle and Leighton; 3 brothers, Richard “Dickie” Ramey of Winchester, Va.; David Ramey of Rixeyville, Va.; Philip Ramey of Clear Brook, Va. and a sister, Sherry Everhart of Hayfield.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Linnie Ramey.
A funeral will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor John Sine. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Hayfield. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations. Memorial contributions may be made to Capon Bridge Library, P.O. Box 88, Capon Bridge, WV 26711 or Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
