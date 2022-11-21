Leroy Ward Edwards, 91 of Winchester, Va., passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Lynn Edwards of Monroe, Va.; nieces, Katherine Claire Edwards, MD and husband Mark Heckendorn of Ventura, Calif. and Madeline Jayne Edwards Jackson and husband, Rev. Brad Jackson of Madison, Va.; and nephew, Norman L. Edwards, Jr. of Glen Allen, Va.; cousin-in-law, Nancy Kennerly.
Ward was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Norman Edwards and Madeline Schuerholz Edwards; wife, Dottie Baker Edwards; wife, Betty Marshall Edwards; son, Norman Marshall Edwards; sister, Katherine DeCoursey Edwards; brother, Norman L. Edwards, Sr.; sister-in-law, Virginia M. Edwards; cousins, Garland Bentley “Max” McKenney, Jr., Anne M. Grigg and William R. Kennerly.
Ward was born on April 12, 1931, in Farnham, Va. He attended grade school at Farnham High School and graduated from Christchurch School for Boys, Class of 1949. Ward then went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Science from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1957 and his Master’s Degree in 1961. He was an instructor in Economics at Virginia Polytechnic Institute from 1958-1962. In 1962 he moved to Lynchburg, Va., to work in Public Accounting as a controller and retired in 1990 from Price Water House/Coopers in Lynchburg. Ward served our country in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1954.
Civic club activities include, Jaycees (lifetime member), where he served as president from 1963-1964, Lions Club, America Legion and was a member of Alpha Kappa Si, national business fraternity.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. with Pastor David Witt at Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester, VA. Interment will be at a later date. Following the service will be a time of food and fellowship.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ward to Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester, VA 22602 or North Farnham Episcopal Church. P.O. Box 343, Farnham, VA 22460.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Winchester, Va.
