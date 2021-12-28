Robert W. Paskel, 85, of Slanesville, died on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on May 26, 1936, in Cumberland, Md., to Charles W. and Olive Paskel, he was raised in West Virginia. During a 41-year career, he served various school districts in West Virginia, Florida, South Carolina and Virginia. He retired from Pinellas County Schools (Fla.) in July 2000 after serving as Deputy Superintendent for 5 years. His career began in 1958 at Nitro Jr./High School (WV) as a teacher of mathematics and coach. He joined Brevard Co. Schools (Fla.) as a teacher/coach in 1962 and served as Principal of Satellite High School (1969-73) and later as Assistant Superintendent. In 1977, he became Associate Superintendent for Business Operations for Dade County (Fla.). During 1981-87, Dr. Paskel was Superintendent of Schools for the Aiken Co. Schools (SC). He then served as State Deputy Superintendent for Public Accountability (SC) during 1987-91. During 1991-94 he was Superintendent of Schools in Albemarle County Schools (Va.). Throughout his career, he was active in state and national associations for educational administration, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, the Association of School Business Officials International, and the American Educational Research Association. He earned bachelors and master’s degrees in West Virginia and the doctorate at the University of Southern Mississippi. He was a life-long member of the United Methodist church.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy.
Services will be private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.