Margaret Elizabeth “Marge” Keister, 90, of Romney, died peacefully at home on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Margaret was born in Romney, the daughter of Grover Cleveland and Nannie Elizabeth Mayhew. She was preceded in death by a son, William Lee "Billy" Keister, who died in 1960.
Margaret is survived by her 2 sisters, Virginia “Tip” Baude of Romney and Carole Jean (Ed) Johnson of Lexington Park, Md. She is also survived by her 4 children, Deborah (Rex) Rexrode of Charlottesville, Va.; Robert (Karen) Keister of Three Churches; Steven (Sandra) Keister of Capon Bridge; and Jeffrey (Mary) Keister of Romney. In addition to her children, there are 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Margaret has been a member of Romney First United Methodist Church for more than 60 years and served with the United Methodist Women. Margaret worked as the office manager/bookkeeper for 33 years at the Special Services Sheltered Workshop. She retired at the age of 87. She loved to read, do crossword puzzles and watch her Mountaineers. Margaret was a NASCAR fan for many years until her favorite racer, Dale Earnhardt, died 21 years ago on the same day as her death.
Friends will be received at Shaffer Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by the service at 3 p.m. officiated by Pastor Mark James of Romney First United Methodist Church. Interment will be at Indian Mound Cemetery in Romney.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Special Services Sheltered Workshop, 9 Industrial Park, Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.