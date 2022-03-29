Barbara Belle Patterson Heinz, 96, of Kearneysville, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Born Dec. 7, 1925, in Romney, she was the daughter of the late Grover Stevenson Patterson and Dollie Varden Newhouse Patterson.
Following a career with the Veterans’ Administration and the Internal Revenue Service she completed courses in the ministry at Wesley Seminary in Washington, D.C.
She was an active member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Martinsburg for over 70 years and was a long-time member of the choir, taught Sunday School and was a liturgist and lay leader.
She is survived by 1 son, John Heinz, Jr. and Brandy of Bunker Hill; 1 daughter, Suzette Snyder and Richard of Hagerstown, Md.; 2 grandsons, Jason Snyder and Sue and Matthew Snyder and Jessica of Hagerstown. Also surviving are 5 great-grandchildren, Josie Snyder, Jakob Snyder, Cameron Snyder, Sydney Snyder and Lynnae Snyder; 1 brother, James Patterson of Colorado and a special friend, Inna Suprin of Vancouver, British Columbia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John S. Heinz; and 3 brothers, Warren, Gayle and Linwood Patterson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Martinsburg on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m., with Pastor Mike Cantley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Barbara would have loved to have memorial donations made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 220 W. Martin Street, Martinsburg, WV 25401
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
