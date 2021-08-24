Pauline Louise Anderson, 73, of Capon Springs, died on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney.
Pauline was born on Feb. 17, 1948, in Winchester, Va., the daughter of the late Paul B. and Naomi Himmelright Stine. She was a 1967 graduate of Wardensville High School, a member of Willow Chapel United Methodist Church, and worked 30+ years at Capon Springs & Farms both in Capon Springs. She enjoyed the Atlanta Braves, reading, farming, and listening to gospel music. Pauline loved to help out with community functions, including being a member of Neighbor to Neighbor, and was the founder of Tree of Love both in Capon Springs.
Pauline married Ross G. Anderson on Aug. 10, 1971, at Willow Chapel United Methodist Church. Ross died on July 11, 2012.
Surviving are 2 sons, Jeff A. Anderson (Linda) of Yellow Spring and Terry M. Anderson (Crissy) of Capon Bridge; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by an infant son; and a sister, Helen Harness.
A graveside service was held at Hebron Cemetery in Yellow Spring, on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Officiating was Pastor Alanna McGuinn.
Memorial contributions may be made to Willow Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 392, Capon Springs, WV 26823 or Capon Springs Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 366, Capon Springs, WV 26823.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
