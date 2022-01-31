Joyce Ann (Lynch) Horn, 56, of Springfield, peacefully went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at her home.
Joyce was born on Feb. 13, 1965, in Cumberland and was a member of The Church of Christ. She was the daughter of Ronald and Eleanora Lynch of Springfield. She was preceded in death by her father and is survived by her husband of 36 years, John E. Horn of Springfield; 2 sons, Jared T. Horn of Inwood, W.Va. and Justin M. Horn of Springfield; her mother, Eleanora Lynch of Springfield; and 2 brothers, Rick (Susan) Lynch of Winchester and Dan (Donna) Lynch of Slanesville. Joyce is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and recently a great-great nephew.
Joyce graduated from Hampshire High School in 1983 where she was a Trojanette and never missed a ballgame. She attended Potomac State College and graduated from WVU. Joyce was a substitute teacher for many years in Hampshire County. She enjoyed working with children and trying to enhance their lives by learning. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends including her animals, taking pictures, scrapbooking and crocheting. She would always try her best to help anyone if they needed it. Joyce battled with breast cancer and no matter how she was feeling or what she was going through, she always had a smile on her face and an uplifting spirit. She never backed down or quit and she fought until she beat it. After her battle with cancer, she found happiness working with Relay for Life, cancer awareness programs and supported research for cancer cures.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Fort Ashby Cemetery with Minister Steven Hershberger officiating.
The family will hold a Celebration of Joyce’s Life later this spring/summer.
After beating cancer Joyce’s passion became Relay for Life, which is a community of like-minded survivors, caregivers, volunteers, and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer. In memory of Joyce, and in lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in her name to Relay for Life, 870 Hickory Corner Road, Augusta, WV 26704.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
