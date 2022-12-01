Gary L. Lewis

Gary Lee Lewis, 75, of Fort Ashby, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Born May 29, 1947 in Romney, he was the son of the late Isaac and Hazel (Hott) Lewis.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Lewis and wife Harriet.
Mr. Lewis was retired from General Electric, where he had been a mechanic.
He belonged to Trinity United Methodist Church and the N.R.A.
Survivors include his companion, Dottie Magelitz, and her children, Tammy Collett and husband Brian, and Rob Hayes and wife Kathy; sister, Pamela Sue Kesner; several nieces and nephews, including special nieces and nephews, Isaac Lewis and wife Amanda, Rebecca Royal and husband Jeffrey, and Sarah Royal and partner Joe Himes; great-nieces and nephews, Wyatt, Grandin, Blake, Brooklyn, Ryder, Harrison, Adley, and Tucker; and special friends, Sonny Gank and fiancée Becky, and Jamie Kidwell and wife Alison.
Friends will be received at Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., Fort Ashby, on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, from noon to 1 p.m.
The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., with Isaac Lewis, officiating.
Interment will be in Ebenezer Church Cemetery, Romney.
Serving as pallbearers will be Grandin Lewis, Wyatt Royal, Jamie Kidwell, Brian Collett, Jeffrey Royal, Joe Himes, Joey Royal, Rob Hayes, Paul Clem, Sonny Gank and Bob Wolford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Mineral County 4-H and FFA Livestock Association, WVU Extension Office, 541 Harley O. Staggers Dr., Keyser, WV 26726.
Arrangements are by Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., Fort Ashby.
