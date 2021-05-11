Thomas Franklin Dean, 64, of Romney, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
Born June 10, 1956, in Romney, he was the son of the late Roy William and Edith Cathern Dean. Besides his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Beth (Yantz) Dean; a brother, Albert Richard Dean, Sr.; and his father and mother-in-law, James and Jacqueline Yantz.
Tom is survived by his son, Shawn Thomas Dean of Romney; his brothers, Harold W. “Happy Pappy” Dean and wife Jeannie of Augusta and James D. Dean and wife Emily of Romney; his sister, Dianna C. Weatherholtz and husband Luther of Rhoadesville, Va.; 3 grandchildren, Dalton Thomas Dean of Cumberland, Jacqueline Camille (Camie) Dean of Romney, and Kenneth Brady Dean of Romney. He is also survived by 2 great-grandchildren, Kairi Dean and Latabious Dean, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Tom worked as a carpenter for many years until health issues forced him out of his trade. If anyone knew Tom, they knew he was the life of the party. He could always put a smile on someone’s face. Tom didn’t have much, but he would give his last dollar just to help someone out.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. with friends being received at 10 a.m. Pastor John Spencer will be officiating and interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
