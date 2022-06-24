Brenda Carol Riffle, 75, of Aberdeen, NC (formerly of Burlington, W.Va. and Sanford, NC) passed away at Firsthealth Hospice House on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Born July 12 1946, in Lake Hopatcong NJ, Brenda spent the majority of her adult life in Burlington, before retiring to Sanford, NC in 2009.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Imogene Miller; her sister Janice Steelman; and her infant child.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert F. Riffle of Aberdeen, NC; their daughter, Judith Riffle Judy (William); grandson Robert Judy (Mikayla); great-grandson, Joseph all of Pleasant Dale; sister Pamela Azzariti (Vincent) of Southern Pines, NC; brother Henry “Butch” Miller (Carroll) of Lake Hopatcong, NJ; her niece/Goddaughter, Katie Brown (Jamie) of Highfalls, NC; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Throughout her life, Brenda was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many. She enjoyed spending time with her family near and far. A loving and very involved grandmother, Brenda adored her grandson, Robert and took him to many historical places as well as the NC zoo.
Brenda met the love of her life, Robert “Rip” Riffle in 1964 on a blind date at the World’s Fair in New York City when Rip was in town due to the Navy’s Goodwill Tour. A whirlwind romance, Brenda and Rip were married on June 3, 1965, in Cumberland, Md. Brenda then lived in Burlington on the Holsinger/Riffle family farm while Rip finished out his Navy tour of duty. Upon his return, Brenda and Rip renovated one of the farmhouses. Having learned a love of cooking from her mother, Brenda enjoyed learning to make Bessie Holsinger’s famous rolls — a staple at all family holiday meals to this date. Brenda also took over the duty of making her mother’s famous potato salad after she passed away, another staple at family events and gatherings.
Brenda and Rip bought their first home in Slanesville, where they lived before eventually moving back to the farm. During their time in Slanesville, Brenda was one of the founders of the library and children’s church at Salem United Methodist Church. It was during their time in Slanesville, that Brenda and Rip began fostering children. Their friend Pat Percival, who drove a school bus, told them about a little girl named Judy Ann. Brenda and Rip eventually adopted their daughter Judy and inspired others including Brenda and Tom High to foster children.
Brenda began her career as a receptionist for the federal government at Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey. In West Virginia, she worked for Dr. Steiling in Romney and then later went on to work at the Hampshire County Library for 31 years where she retired as the director. Brenda also worked as regional director for the American Cancer Society over 11 West Virginia counties for 5 years. She also served on the small grants committee board for several years and was active with the WV Library Commision.
When Brenda and Rip renovated one of the farmhouses in Burlington, they began life on the farm. Brenda was an animal lover having had numerous pets including dogs and cats. They also had pigs, cattle and horses all during their time on the farm. During this time, Brenda began her antique business, “Farmer’s Wife Antiques,” and traveled to various antique shows in the tri-state area in addition to selling antiques privately and on eBay for several years. Brenda was also very involved with various activities at the Beaver Run Church of the Brethren. An avid quilter, Brenda was active in the Hampshire County Quilters where they made 175 quilts for the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind students. Over the years, Brenda and Rip hosted many family reunions and family visits to the farm.
A lover of travel, Brenda enjoyed many trips with family and friends over the years. She particularly enjoyed a visit to Glasgow, Scotland in 2007, with her sisters Pam and Janice to visit her niece Katie while she studied abroad. The “Miller Girls” (Pam, Janice, and Brenda) enjoyed many adventures together in the Bahamas, Key West, Naples, Fla., and New York City to name a few. They also made a habit of going “junkin” and Judy, Paula, and Katie got to hop in the car and go to yard sales and antiquing with them. In 2019, she vacationed in Myrtle Beach for Easter with Judy, Billy, Robert and Mikayla and had the joy of attending the Easter sunrise service on the beach.
In 2009, Brenda and Rip decided to retire to North Carolina and settled into the Carolina Trace area of Sanford. They were very active in their church, Lemon Springs United Methodist where she served on several committees. Brenda worked at JC Penney’s for several years and then worked at Kay Jewelers for a time. Brenda enjoyed activities in Sanford through the senior center such as quilting, canasta card games and volunteering at the local food bank. A woman of many hobbies, Brenda continued to enjoy gardening, cooking, sewing and quilting throughout the years. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and loved ones.
Donations can be made to Firsthealth Hospice House or the American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be held at noon and Memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Boles Funeral Home and Crematory in Southern Pines, NC.
Arrangements are by Boles Funeral Home and Crematory in Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.