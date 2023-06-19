Erika D. Bucklew

Erika Diane Bucklew, known to many as Buck Wild, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Romney, at the age of 37. Erika was born on Nov. 18, 1985, in Winchester, Va., to Kenny and Barbara Bucklew.
Erika is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Betty J. Corbin, and paternal grandfather, Nello Bucklew.
Tragically, Erika’s life was cut short by an overdose. Her family and friends are devastated by the loss of such a bright light, but she will live on through the hearts of loved ones. She is survived by her family, her father and mother, Kenny and Barbara Bucklew; her son, Quentin Bucklew; her fur-daughter, Katie Bucklew; her brother, Russell Bucklew; her paternal grandmother, Nannie Bucklew of Romney; and her brother-in-law, Christopher Bucklew.
Erika loved her furry daughter Katie as if she was a human child and had a special connection with all animals. She was also known to get pretty wild at pet shows, but she never forgot her roots, and took the time to tend the most beautiful flower beds at her home in Romney. She also loved playing poker with family on the weekends when everyone could get together.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Erika held later when everything can be arranged. We encourage you to come and talk about all the good memories you had with Erika.
Please consider memorial contributions in memory of Erika to help defray funeral costs by clicking on the “Donate Now” tab under her tribute wall or by sending a contribution to the Bucklew family, c/o Giffin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
