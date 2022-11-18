Waylon M. Hickerson

Waylon Michael Hickerson, 38, of Capon Bridge, died on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Winchester, Va.
Waylon was born on Oct. 14, 1984, in Winchester, a son of Michael W. “Mike” Hickerson of Gore, Va. and Claudia “Crissy Cawley Clevenger and stepson to David Clevenger of Capon Bridge. He attended Hampshire High School and previously was a produce manager for Martins in Winchester. Waylon enjoyed fishing, music, guns, collecting coins, baseball cards, a sports enthusiast including football, basketball and baseball. His favorite sports teams were the Baltimore Orioles, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bulls, University of North Carolina Tar Heels and West Virginia University football and basketball.
Surviving with his parents is his brother, D. Matthew Clevenger of Morgantown; a sister, Kayla Hickerson of Stephen City, Va.; his cousins, Donald Joseph “Joe” Kerns, II, Madonna Brill (K.C.), Clay, Tina and Adrienne Hickerson; 3 uncles, Terry Hickerson (Evelyn), Dickie Hickerson (Patsy) and Danny Hickerson; an aunt, Kay Kerns; his nieces and nephews, Xavier Witt, Kashmir Hickerson, Donald Joseph Kerns, III and Abby Brill.
Waylon is preceded in death by his grandparents, Thelma and Daniel “Buddy” Hickerson and Clyde and Martha Cawley.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor John Sine. Interment will follow in the Timber Ridge Cemetery near High View.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 300 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
Pallbearers will include Matthew Clevenger, Joe Kerns, Danny Hickerson, Terry Hickerson, Clay Hickerson, Lucas Bell and Zach Swisher.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
