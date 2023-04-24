Elizabeth A. O’Leary

Elizabeth Ann O’Leary, 19, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Elizabeth was born March 25, 2004, in Charleston, W.Va. and was a life-long resident of Nitro, W.Va. Academically talented from a very young age, she was a 2022 graduate of Nitro High School where she stood out as Salutatorian and second in her class. She was a four-year member of the NHS Girls’ Soccer team. During high school she was also a member of the National Honor Society, the National Math Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and was a Top 10 Finalist and President of DEKA International. Most recently she was a pre-engineering freshman at West Virginia University.
Elizabeth was a beautiful, spirited young woman who was known to be a devoted daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend. She was known for her beautiful smile that could light up a room, and her sweet kindness to everyone she met. She was a lover of animals of any kind, and was sister to an array of pets throughout her childhood. She loved listening to music, drawing, hanging out with her friends, UNC basketball, the color lavender and a good steak. She was a proficient student of American Sign Language. She also loved the beach, as well as any kind of travel, and at her young age, had already visited Mexico, Germany, Switzerland and Greece.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Brendan Patrick O’Leary and Angi Joyce O’Leary.
She is survived by parents, Michael Brendan O’Leary of Nitro and Brigitte Ann Ailes O’Leary of Dunbar, W.Va.; brothers, Nathaniel Jacob O’Leary of Lexington, Ky. and Benjamin Michael O’Leary of Huntington, W.Va. Also, maternal grandparents, Julie Roth (Charles) and John Ailes, Jr. (Rebecca), all of Nitro; uncles and aunts, Casey O’Leary (Terri) of Dayton, Ohio, Maureen Balding (Larry) of Catlettsburg, Ky. and Tony O’Leary (Theresa) of South Charleston; and a host of loving cousins.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Nitro High School. Burial followed in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to a scholarship which is being established in Elizabeth’s memory. Please send to The Elizabeth O’Leary Scholarship Fund, c/o Nitro High School, 1300 Park Ave., Nitro, WV 25143
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
