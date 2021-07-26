With heavy hearts, we regretfully inform you that Kenneth Norman “Smoke” Hayes, Sr., 76, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Kenneth was born on August 17, 1944 in Baltimore City, Maryland and was the son of the late Howard Hayes and Edith Turner Hayes.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, with Pastor Earl Travis officiating.
Interment will be at Camp Hill Cemetery, Paw Paw.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kimble Funeral Home in Paw Paw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.