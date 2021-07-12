Memorial Service for Marjorie Bowman Longbon on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Grove Street United Methodist Church in Petersburg, WV.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. till the time of the service at 11 a.m. Following the service, a luncheon in the Church Fellowship Hall.
Thank you for the thoughts and prayers as we celebrate the life of our loved one, Marjorie Bowman Longbon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.