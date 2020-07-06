Betty Louise Dunsmore, 89, of Baker, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at her residence.
Born on April 20, 1931 in Knoxville, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late William T. Farrow and Georgia Carrolls.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Moorefield Church of God with Rev. Doug Bowers officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Lost City, W.Va.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 10 from 6 to 8 p.m., at McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
