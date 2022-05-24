Kathleen Virginia Crane, 95, of Capon Bridge, died on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at her home.
Kathleen was born on April 23, 1927, in Romney, the daughter of the late Clyde and Ethel Rose Sirbaugh Carder. She previously worked at Zero Pak and Winchester Medical Center, both in Winchester, Va. Kathleen was a member of the Capon Bridge Christian Church where she was involved in the Christian Women’s Fellowship, the Capon Bridge Vol. Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary where she served as President, the Capon Bridge Homemakers, the Hampshire County TOPS, Austin’s Angels Relay for Life Team, the Wabbly Walkers MS Team and was a member of the former Fairview United Methodist Church in Romney.
Kathleen was married to the late Glenn L. Crane on June 7, 1947.
Surviving are her 3 daughters, Karen Ripoli, Brenda Crane and Linda Cale (Ron) all of Capon Bridge; her sister, Betty Rose of Harrisville, W.Va.; 7 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son, Glenn L. Crane, II; and 3 brothers, Clyde "Buddy" Carder, Paul Carder and Glenn Carder.
The family will receive friends at Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Capon Bridge Christian Church at 1 p.m. Officiating will Rev. John Sine. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery near Gore, Va.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Kathleen to the Fairview Cemetery, 8962 Northwestern Pike, Gore, VA 22637.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory, Capon Bridge.
