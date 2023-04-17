Carolyn J. Sibert

Carolyn Jane Haines Sibert, 81, of Winchester, Va., passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Evergreen Health & Rehab.
Carolyn was born in 1942 in Winchester, the daughter of the late Orville Franklin and Arvella Haines. She was a graduate of John Handley High School in Winchester and retired from Rubbermaid in accounts payable. Carolyn was a member of Valley Avenue Church of Christ where she was the organist and choir director for many years, she also taught Sunday school there. Carolyn was also a piano teacher for many years.
She is survived by her sons, Gary Lee Sibert, Jr. (Kim) of Winchester and Thomas Lin Sibert, Sr. of Winchester; grandchildren, Athena Frank (Korie) of Berkley Springs, John Sibert (Jaczetl) of Kaneohe, HI, Jessie Zaman (Ali) of Richmond, Va., Thomas Sibert, Jr. of Winchester and Lauren Sibert of Winchester; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Frank of Berkley Springs, Maya Frank of Berkley Springs and Eleanor Sibert of Winchester.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Leland Compton, Sr.
A visitation will be held for Carolyn on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. with a service the following day, Friday, April 21, 2023, at 2 p.m. all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Winchester.
