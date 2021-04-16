Mary Elizabeth (Mason) Goalder, 95, passed away peacefully at Stonerise, Berkeley Springs, on Thurs., April 15, 2021.
She was born in Macon, Mo., the daughter of the late Fred Mason and Lena (Baker) Mason on July 15, 1925.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in Macon.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
