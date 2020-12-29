Todd Raven Fisher, 24, of Cumberland, Md., passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident.
He was born on December 23, 1996, and grew up in Cumberland.
There will be no viewing or funeral due to COVID-19. The family has chosen to have a private memorial service at a later date with video attendance for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to McKee Funeral Home, 115 E Birch Lane, Romney, WV 26757.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.