Cleo Warren, 87 of Augusta, passed away on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Long Term Care, Romney.
Born on May 5, 1933, in Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Milt and Reetha (Lawson) Hatfield.
Cleo was a worker in the vinyl industry until retirement. She was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Alfred Warren, a son Melvin Cash, a grandson, 2 sisters and 2 brothers.
Surviving are 3 children, Debra Arnold (Ralph) of Augusta, Thelma Hansel of Romney and Wayne Hatfield of Baltimore, Md.; 7 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating. Interment will be on Friday in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville, Md.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
