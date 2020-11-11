Betty Katherine (Crock) Steward, 93, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at home, under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle, with her family by her side.
Born June 10, 1927, in Springfield, she was the daughter of the late John Wesley Crock and Irena Lee Lewis. Besides her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband, George W. “Charlie” Steward (d. March 2005); 2 sons, Ray A. Steward and Michael J. Steward; an infant daughter, Charlene Steward; 2 brothers, Lonnie Crock and Lester Crock; and 3 sisters, Pauline Sulser, Evelyn Corbin and Annabelle Davidson.
Betty is survived by 2 daughters-in-law, Donna E. Steward and Stacy D. Steward; 3 grandchildren, Neal A. Steward and wife Virginia, Stacey L. Nestor and husband Michael, and Bryan M. Steward and wife Jessica; and 5 great-grandchildren, Castanea Steward, Breanna Garner and husband Daniel, Lesley Miller and husband Jacob, Benjamin Nestor, and Grayson Steward.
Springfield was always home to Betty. She was born, raised, and lived her entire life there. Betty attended Hampshire County schools, then worked for Celanese and an under-garment factory in Cumberland. There, she met and married Charlie in May of 1949, with Ray coming along in 1951 followed by Mike in 1954. Once she had her boys, she became a stay at home mom. Charlie provided for his family doing various jobs until he was trained as, and became, a career iron worker. Betty was a career homemaker and Mom, and she loved being so. Betty weathered through the death of her husband, and in the following years, both sons. She still kept on and did her best as a mother-in-law and grandmother. Betty loved to hunt and fish (she belonged to the Cedar Knob Hunt Club), camping, bake cookies, and exercise her talents as a great cook. Without fail, she would have her hair done every Friday and go shopping with her sisters. The skyline of Springfield, will not be the same without Betty.
Friends will be received on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m and on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Kenneth Caplinger officiating. Interment will be at Wesley Chapel in Points.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Betty’s name to Committee on Aging (Meals on Wheels), P.O. Box 41, Romney, WV 26757 or Springfield Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 370, Springfield, WV 26763.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
