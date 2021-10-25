On Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, William "Billy" Odell Orndorff, Jr., went home to be with the Lord and reunited with his wife of 59 years, Janet Sine Orndorff, who preceded him in death. Billy married Janet on Sept. 28, 1957.
He is survived in life by their 4 children, Gregory (Vicky) of High View, Joseph of Wardensville, Janna Groves (Dornie) of Front Royal, Va. and Tina Fitzwater (Rick) of Rio; by their grandchildren Gregory, Richard, Ashley, Justin, Tiffany (Nathan), Casey, Derrick, Candi (Aaron), Courtney and Jesse; and 8 great-grandchildren as well as 2 nephews, Kristopher and Craig Holliday, to whom he was like a Grandfather. He is also survived by his siblings, Rodney Orndorff (Edie), Lydia Hott (Jerry) and Ann Holliday (Ronnie); along with nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Willie Orndorff; and by 2 grandchildren, Brian and Cody.
Billy loved the Lord and would share the Gospel with anyone who would listen. Billy worked at O'Sullivans for 44 years until he retired. After retirement, he helped out at the Rio Mall before going to work at Malloy Ford. He enjoyed spending time with his family, riding his Harley, watching westerns, chopping wood, and going to the go-kart and car races. Billy loved attending church and helping with vacation Bible school. He was a charter member of Heritage Baptist Church. He loved serving the Lord and helping others.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Faith Mission Church at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastors Brent Smith and Roger Sager. Interment will follow at the Greenfield Cemetery in Wardensville. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Promise Foundation, c/o Grant Memorial Hospice, 100 Hospital Drive, Suite 2, Petersburg, WV 26847 or Capon Valley Vol. Fire Company, P.O. Box 308, Wardensville, WV 26851.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home, Wardensville.
