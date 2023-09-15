Claude Amos Wheeler, II, "Sonny", 68, of Alexandria, Va., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at his home.
Born on Nov.18, 1954 in Des Moines, Iowa, he was the son of the late Claude A. Wheeler and Betty (Grantham) Wheeler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693 or www.heart.org
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
