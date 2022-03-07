Robert K. Landacre, 52, of Mathias passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center, Harrisonburg, Va.
He was born on March 26, 1969.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
Cloudy. Periods of rain and windy at times early. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy. Periods of rain and windy at times early. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 7, 2022 @ 4:42 pm
Cloudy. Periods of rain and windy at times early. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy. Periods of rain and windy at times early. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 7, 2022 @ 4:42 pm
Robert K. Landacre, 52, of Mathias passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center, Harrisonburg, Va.
He was born on March 26, 1969.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.