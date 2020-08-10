Roger Clinton Haines, 76, of Capon Bridge, died on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Care Center with his loving family by his side.
Roger was born on November 18, 1943 in Three Churches, the son of the late Willis C. and Frances Bowen Haines. He was a veteran in the United States Army, worked 41-1/2 years for O’Sullivan Corp. in Winchester, Va., former member of the Capon Bridge Vol. Fire Company & Rescue Squad, members of the American Legion Post 137 in Capon Bridge and Capon Bridge Christian Church. Roger loved hunting, fishing, gardening, cutting wood, making his famous no-bake cookies and being with his family.
Roger married Barbara J. Sears Haines on July 8, 1963 in Cumberland, Md. Barbara died on October 31, 2019.
Surviving are 3 daughters, Crystal A. Gardner (Tim); Pamela S. Haines (Craig); Angela J. Clatterbuck (Dave) all of Capon Bridge; 3 brothers, Carl Haines (Vicki) of Slanesville; Willis Haines, Jr. and J. Steven Haines both of Capon Bridge; 3 sisters, Wanda Barnes of Romney; Sylvia “Susie” Kesner of Capon Bridge; Brenda Haines of Bloomery; 5 grandchildren, Heidi Gardner, Daniel Gardner, Olivia Clatterbuck, Hannah Clatterbuck and Dalton Clatterbuck.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Wilson “Buck” Haines and a sister, Hilda Barnes.
A celebration of Roger’s life will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastors John Sine and Alanna McGuinn. Inurnment will be private.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. We ask that you maintain a 6-foot distance in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
