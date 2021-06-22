Robert Bruce “Bobby,” 81, and Virginia Brill “Genny” Lovett, 80, of Capon Bridge, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at their home.
Bobby and Genny met in the band when they were students at Capon Bridge High School. Their enjoyment of sports also began at the time when Genny would attend Bobby’s basketball and baseball games. They married in Nov. 1960, in Cumberland, Md.
Bobby and Genny raised their children, Laura and Rob, in Capon Bridge where each of them worked — Bobby as a heavy equipment operator with his father, Davy and Lovett Enterprises, and retired while employed by the WV Department of Transportation and Genny as a kindergarten classroom aide at Capon Bridge Elementary School. Both were extraordinary at their professions and enjoyed their work. They were examples of a strong work ethic. Bob-Bob and Genny, as they were known to their grandchildren, spent much time with family. They were active members of Capon Bridge United Methodist Church where they sang in the choir and served in many rolls. Genny was one of the founders of the Capon Bridge Public Library and served on the board.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Capon Bridge Middle School in Capon Bridge at 3 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Alanna McGuinn and Pastor Ron Bowyer.
The family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Capon Bridge United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 145, Capon Bridge, WV 26711 or Capon Bridge Public Library, 2987 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
