Shirley Marie Friddle, 73, of Augusta, passed away on Tuesday, Nov.10, 2020, at her home.
Born on August 1, 1947, in Romney, she was the daughter of the late Lorenzo Gilbert Evans and Pearl Edna Cox Conard Evans.
Shirley was a homemaker and had worked as administrative clerk for Wapacomo Campground.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Allen “Al” Smith; brothers, Roger, Donald, Virgil and Charles Evans, Carl Conard and Ray Conard.
Surviving is her husband, Clyde “Arno” Friddle; a daughter, Angela L. Lang of Romney; 2 brothers, Henry “Geno” Conard and Ronnie Evans, both of Romney; and 3 sisters, Leona Heavener of Romney, Linda Judy of Shanks and Roxanna Combs of Augusta; 2 granddaughters, Amber Lang and Stephanie Patterson; and a great-grandson, Eli Blake Patterson.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. in McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, with Jason Judy officiating. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
The family will receive friends on Friday 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
