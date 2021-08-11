Clara Mae Martin passed in the evening of Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, on her 72nd wedding anniversary at the age of 95. She was surrounded by family at her home in Ohio.
Clara Mae was born July 31, 1926, in Augusta, to Denzil and Myrtle Mae (Cummins) Powell; granddaughter of the late Benjamin J. and Susan A. (Fletcher) Powell of Augusta and the late Edward B. and Margaret E. (Sanders) Cummins of Shanks.
The youngest of 4 siblings, she spent her childhood working in the fields and orchards of her family’s farm in Augusta, while attending Hampshire County Schools. Clara Mae graduated from Romney High School in 1944. She met Forrest Smithson Martin of Hoy, W.Va., at a community event in 1946. They were married Aug. 9, 1949, in Winchester, Va. She and Forrest moved to Akron in 1953, where she met lifelong friend Betty Smith. She was soon employed by the Saalfield Publishing Company for 26 years until it closed in 1979.
Clara Mae loved to share stories of her young life in Hampshire County. She was proud of her Appalachian heritage and loved to share her fondest memories of her home in Augusta. She returned to Hampshire County often for vacations, family gatherings and class reunions.
Clara Mae was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, wife, mother and grandmother. She was an excellent southern cook, loved freshly pressed apple cider, the mountains, gardening, old houses and antiques. An avid traveler, she loved venturing west and around the U.S.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents Benjamin and Susan of Augusta and Edward and Margaret of Shanks; parents, Denzil and Myrtle Mae of Augusta; husband, Forrest of Akron, OH; brother, Lloyd C. Powell of Augusta; sisters, Evelyn M. Weaver and Mary Susan Condley, both of Cuyahoga Falls, OH.
Clara Mae is survived by her daughter, Susan (Gerald) Vorndran; granddaughters Clara and Sarah; and several nieces and nephews.
She will return one last time to Hampshire County, for interment at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery, Romney. A private service will be held for the family Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 2 p.m.
Memorials in Clara’s name can be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital and the Humane Society.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
