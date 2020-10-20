Gary Edwin Holliday, 71, of Winchester, Va., died on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his home.
A graveside inurnment service will be held in the Timber Ridge Cemetery in High View, on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 3 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Jack Whitacre. Military rites will be accorded by the United States Army Honor Guard.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
