Burr E. ‘Bud’ Sulser

Burr Ellis “Bud” Sulser, 82, of Augusta, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Born June 24, 1940, he was the son of the late Garlan Sulser and Lavinia (Hartman) Sulser. Besides his parents, Bud is preceded in death by a son, Ellis D. Sulser; his brother, Wayne Sulser; and by his sister, Lavinia Martin.
Bud is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty R. Sulser of Augusta; a son, Garlin T. Sulser, Sr. and wife Linda of Catlett, Va.; his grandchildren, Garlin T. Sulser, Jr. and wife Lauren of Gainesville, Va., Samantha L. Sulser and significant other Roy Ellis of Front Royal, Va. and Jason L. Sullivan and wife Megan of Warrenton, Va.; and by his great-grandchildren, Roy, Andrew and Luke. He is also survived by his half-brother, Dwight Shoemaker and wife Nettie of Leesburg, Va.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bud was raised in Hampshire County, but lived in Virginia for many years. It was there that he learned all there was to know about working on swimming pools, which led him to the love of his life, Betty. With her love and support, he started his own pool company in the late 1960s. While raising their 2 boys, the pair continued operating their swimming pool business through the early 1980s. Shortly after, they moved their family back to West Virginia where Bud took up farming.
Bud was a helpful man and was always willing to lend a hand. His love and knowledge of farming was carefully passed on to his family and he was perfecting that art and cutting wood right up to the very end. Bud liked to hunt and fish, but he loved people and children. A businessman, he was the owner of several horses at the Charles Town Race Track for a time, as well as the owner of Shamrock Market.
Bud leaves behind a family that will fondly think of all he’s taught them, a bride that will forever keep him in her heart, and a host of friends that will be forever grateful for the kind of friend that Bud was.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Ebenezer United Methodist Church with Pastor Steve Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Bud’s memory to Salem United Methodist Church, 97 Plaza Court, Augusta, WV 26704
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.