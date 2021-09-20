Tony Lee Timbrook, 51, of Augusta, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on July 16, 1970, in Winchester, he was the son of Glenn E. Timbrook of Augusta and the late Patricia Poling Timbrook.
He was a crew leader for Nelson Tree Co. He loved farming and his Labrador dogs, Maggie and Chocolate.
Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Timothy Timbrook and Glenn Allen Timbrook.
Along with his father, he is survived by sisters, Nancy Gardner (Stretch), Melinda Pyles (Ken Forshaw), April Brandt (Mike); and a brother, Gay Timbrook (Barbara), all of Augusta.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Dale Cemetery, Shanks, with Pastor Ted Heckert officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
