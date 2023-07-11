Molly Doreen Jircitano, 39, of Capon Bridge, died on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Hagerstown, Md. A celebration of Molly’s life will be held at the Healing Waters Farms, 1715 Hummingbird Ln., Capon Bridge, WV 26711 on Saturday, July 15, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. Friends and family and welcome to camp at the farm on Friday, July 14. Anyone attending may bring a covered dish of their choice. Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
Most Popular
Articles
- Betty E. Combs Colebank
- 6 represent Hampshire in Miss West Virginia competition
- Harold ‘Joe’ Adams
- Beck to the future: Romney native aims to make career out of passion for art
- Time capsule will be opened July 11
- Wilson R. Jones
- Pauline G. Davis
- Richard ‘Dick’ T. Shanholtzer
- Elizabeth A. ‘Beal’ Sions
- Branson I. ‘Bucky’ Boyce
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.