Stephen Wayne “Steve” Davidson, 66, of Romney, died on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Steve was born on August 9, 1954, in Romney, a son of the late John S. Davidson and Carrie Nickelson Marsh and the stepson of Harry Marsh. He worked for Federal Mogel in Winchester, the last 5 years he worked as the maintenance man for the Hampshire Center in Romney until his retirement in March and graduated from Hampshire High School class of 1972.
Steve had a love of the outdoors as he took great joy in hunting, playing softball and riding his motorcycle. He was incredibly talented with his hands as he was an avid gardener, loved to work on Ford Mustangs, work with and refinish wood projects and took great pride in building his own home. But Steve’s greatest pride was being “Pappy” to his precious granddaughter Hayden.
Steve married Donna Shanholtz Davidson on September 27, 1975, in Three Churches.
Surviving with his wife of 45 years is his son, Bradley Wayne Davidson and his wife Suzanne; his granddaughter, Hayden Lane Davidson all of Capon Bridge; 3 brothers, Garland “Babe” Davidson of Romney, Coleman “Butch” Davidson of Kodak, Tenn. and David “Bud” Davidson of Abilene, Texas; 2 sisters, Carolyn Hudak of Springfield and Agnes Malcolm of Romney; his mother-in-law Mary Shanholtz and sister-in-law Janet Cheshire both of Romney; his special companion, his dog Miles.
Steve is preceded in death by 2 brothers, John, George “Manning” and Norman “Bal” Davidson; a sister, Frances Davidson and a stepbrother, Larry Marsh.
A service will be held at a later date.
Steve lived in such a giving community that helped him and his family out tremendously. If you would like to contribute in memory of Steve, please consider helping Anthony Voit and the Voit family. Checks may be made out to Anthony Voit, c/o The Bank of Romney, P.O. Box Box 876, Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
