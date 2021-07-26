Steve C. Haines, 71, of Romney, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at UPMC Western Maryland.
Born May 6, 1950 in Winchester, Va., he was the son of the late Marvin "Bunny" Haines and Mabel Garland Haines. He is also preceded in death by his sisters, Gwendolyn Seemann and Linda Davis.
Steve is survived by his wife of 46 years, Janet (Barnes) Haines, whom he married May 24, 1975. He is also survived by his children, Jamie (Nicole), Brandi and Lacee (Elmer), all of Romney. His grandchildren, Natali, Landen, Kristopher, Haiden, Zachary, Kendyl and Hanna; and many special nieces, nephews and family members.
Steve grew up in Romney and graduated from Hampshire High School in 1968. He joined the United States Army on Nov. 13, 1969. He served in the reserves and active duty as a recruiter and in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. He received numerous commendations and medals before retiring after almost 23 years of service.
He served as a deputy for the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office from 1985 to 1989. He was a founding member and served on the Hampshire County Civil Service Committee from 1989 to 2020.
He was a school bus driver for Hampshire County Schools starting as a substitute in 1989 and retiring from his full-time position in 2013.
He was a member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church, and was the maintenance supervisor and took great care of the Ebenezer Cemetery for almost 40 years. He also served as the secretary for the Ebenezer Cemetery Committee.
Steve enjoyed spending time with his family, especially spoiling his grandbabies. He loved taking family road trips throughout West Virginia. In his younger days, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed helping Janet in the garden. He loved his military family and telling stories about their antics at summer camps and drills. Steve never met a stranger and loved to talk about just about anything.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Friends will be received one hour prior to service. Pastor Lucinda Davis and Pastor Bob Jeffreys will be officiating. Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Steve's memory to Ebenezer Cemetery, 456 Summit Dr., Romney, WV 26757
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
