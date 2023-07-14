Timothy Alan Buttrum, Sr., 66, of Augusta, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Timothy is survived by his wife, Cindy Louise Buttrum; his children, Timothy Alan Buttrum II, Gary Bradshaw, Troy Bradshaw and Jacob Alan Buttrum; brothers, Anthony Haywood and Ted Shoemaker; and sister, Teresa Staggs.
Timothy was born on July 1, 1957, to Robert Buttrum and Norma Haywood. He maintained the Carr Wash in Romney, and did deliveries for Romney Cycles. Before retirement, he worked as the General Manager at Hercules Fence in Manassas, Va., for 30 years. On July 25, 1994, he married Cindy.
Timothy was a devoted father and friend to many. He enjoyed coins, riding his motorcycle, and NASCAR, especially watching Dale Earnhardt. He loved visiting the Romney Diner for breakfast. Tim was a hard worker who always kept busy and often took on the most difficult situations with great stride. He was the most giving and loving man to everyone he crossed paths with, helping anybody with any struggles they were facing no matter how big or small. He will be incredibly missed by his family, friends, and all who had the opportunity to know him.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 5 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta with Jay Sandridge officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
